Another successful blood drive at Texas Motor Speedway

Another full schedule of North Texas residents again answered the call of the American Red Cross May 6 at Texas Motor Speedway by donating to the critically vital blood supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive collected 36 pints of blood, which can help up to 108 patients in need. The event was the second recent collaboration between the American Red Cross - North Texas Region, Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Branch. The April 1 drive collected 32 pints which helped up to 96 patients.

"The North Texas community continues to show its pride by helping those most in need during this critical time," said Marissa Chaney, Executive Director, Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Chapter. "We truly appreciate each and every donor for their time and support as well as the ongoing efforts of the American Red Cross North Texas region. We look forward to scheduling additional blood drives in the coming months."

To make a financial donation online, visit redcross.org/donate and select "Coronavirus Outbreak." To make a contribution by check, write "Coronavirus Outbreak" in the memo line, and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Find a Red Cross blood drive near you by logging onto RedCrossBlood.org , downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.