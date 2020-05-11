Clarification of Chicagoland Speedway Subdivision

At its meeting on April 16, 2020, the Joliet Plan Commission considered a request by Hillwood Investment Properties (Hillwood) to subdivide a portion of the existing Chicagoland Speedway property, approximately 82.3 acres, for purchase from Chicagoland Speedway, LLC. At the request of the applicant, the Plan Commission voted to table the subdivision request to their meeting on July 16.Under the proposal, the 82.3 acres which is presently used as overflow parking would be developed with future industrial warehouses.Chicagoland Speedway, LLC would continue to own the remaining balance of racetrack property and no portion of the racing oval would be impacted.The July 16 Plan Commission will be broadcast live on the City's web page for those who wish to follow the status of the proposal:https://www.joliet.gov/departments/city-clerk-s-office/meeting-agendas-minutes-videosFollowing the vote by the Plan Commission, the matter will move to the City Council for consideration at a future meeting.

There may have been some public confusion and misinformation about the Chicagoland Speedway being sold, as some of the maps and other supporting documents in the Plan Commission packet show that a portion of the proposed subdivision would include a portion of the racetrack.The City’s Subdivision Regulations require that preliminary plats shall include all contiguous holdings of land in the same ownership, accompanied by an affidavit of ownership, which shall include the dates that the respective holdings of land were acquired, together with the land records, reference number, and the recorder's number of each conveyance to the present owner as recorded in the County Recorder of Deed's Office.Therefore, the proposed preliminary plat which includes approximately 423 acres, is simply the overall land area that would be subdividedfor the proposed land sale.Only the proposed final plat and recording plats, which include the 82.3 acres to be sold, is the land area that would be developed with industrial warehouses.

Steve JonesInterim City Manager