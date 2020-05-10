Perris Auto Speedway fans best sprint car driver challenge

While Perris Auto Speedway’s historic 25th season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, there is still some competition emanating from the offices of the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. Starting Monday, May 11th, fans can vote for who they think is the best sprint car driver in track history. The voting will take place on the track’s Facebook page.

Eight drivers will be paired off in the opening round. The winner of each first round match up will then move on to a pair of semifinals. The victors of the semifinals will then square off to determine who the fans think is the best sprint car driver in PAS history. Each round will last two days.

The criteria for seeding the drivers came from the total amount of wins racked up in the SCRA Series from 1996 through 2003 and the USAC/CRA Series from 2004 until the end of 2019. The drivers are.

Cory Kruseman

Damion Gardner

Rip Williams

Tony Jones

Mike Spencer

Mike Kirby

Richard Griffin

Rickie Gaunt

The round one pairings are

Cory Kruseman vs Rickie Gaunt

Damion Gardner vs Richard Griffin

Tony Jones vs Mike Spencer

Rip Williams vs Mike Kirby

PAS PR