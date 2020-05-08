Pocono Raceway To Three Additional Local High School Graduation Ceremonies In June

Pocono Raceway will host the high school graduation ceremonies for Jim Thorpe Area High School, Pocono Mountain East High School and Pocono Mountain West High School. All ceremonies will be held in accordance with social distancing requirements set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pocono Raceway will host four, local high school graduations at their facility starting next month. The confirmed dates include the recently announced North Pocono High School graduation on Friday, June 12, as well as the Pocono Mountain East High School ceremony on Friday, June 19 and Pocono Mountain West High School’s graduation on Saturday, June 20. The Raceway and Jim Thorpe Area School District are finalizing details for an event to take place the first week of June.

“Pocono Raceway is honored to host these joyous graduations for local high school seniors and their loved ones,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “It is all about the students and giving them the chance to celebrate all they have accomplished during their high school careers. The response from additional school districts has been incredible and we are open to hosting as many ceremonies as possible. Our facility will work directly with each school district to provide social distancing guidelines and outlines to all those participating.”

Each ceremony will allow for graduating seniors and their guests to attend while remaining inside the comfort of their personal vehicles. The events will be broadcast on the Raceway’s internal FM radio station and double-sided video boards. The students will be called to drive across the Pocono Raceway start/finish line and invited to complete a victory lap around the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track. Each school will provide the programming for their respective event and the opportunity to includes some of their traditional graduation components.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to the leadership team of the Pocono Raceway for providing their famous racing venue,” said Jim Thorpe Area School District Superintendent, Mr. John Rushefski, “And the Jim Thorpe Area School District Board of Education for supporting the Class of 2020 with our most important event of the school year, the graduation of our senior class,” said Jim Thorpe Area School District Superintendent, Mr. John Rushefski.

“We are very appreciative of the Pocono Raceway partnering with Pocono Mountain School District to host our East and West graduations for our seniors,” said Dr. Elizabeth Robison, Superintendent of School for Pocono Mountain SD. “The ceremonies we are planning will provide an exciting and memorable graduation for all of our seniors. This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our graduates.”

Exact timing and additional details for the upcoming graduations will be communicated by the respective school districts to their faculty and students.

*All events and details are subject to change without notice.

