2020 NASCAR Race Weekend at Chicagoland Speedway Canceled

As NASCAR returns to competition on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway (Darlington), Chicagoland Speedway’s (Chicagoland) NASCAR Cup Series weekend has officially been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Cup Series weekend was originally scheduled for June 18-21.

NASCAR and Chicagoland have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. Chicagoland’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races have been realigned to Darlington as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season. Chicagoland’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races will be realigned for a future date on the 2020 NASCAR schedule.

“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,” said Chicagoland President Scott Paddock. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”

Ticketholders for the Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series weekend may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit chicagolandspeedway.com/assistance.

CLS PR