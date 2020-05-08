NASCAR Event at Sonoma Raceway Cancelled

Speedway Motorsports, Sonoma Raceway and NASCAR today announced the cancellation of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, originally scheduled for June 12-14, 2020.

Sonoma Raceway has worked closely with NASCAR since the outset of the pandemic-related restrictions to find an alternate date for the wine country event, but a workable time when the series could return to the West Coast given the ongoing uncertainty around large events in California could not be confirmed.

A substitute for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held without spectators at Speedway Motorsports-owned Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27; the race will be televised on FS1 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). This marks the first time the NASCAR event in Sonoma has been cancelled or rescheduled since its inaugural visit in 1989. NASCAR will return to Sonoma Raceway in 2021.

“We work all year for this event, so this is a huge disappointment for us, for our fans and our sponsors, but we realize it's part of a larger challenge facing our nation and everyone in the live events business,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are excited that NASCAR is coming back to broadcast television and are ready to support the upcoming events at our Speedway Motorsports tracks. We look forward to NASCAR’s return to Sonoma in 2021.”

Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend ticket holders on file with Sonoma Raceway may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% or receive a full refund of their purchase price. The 120% credit can be applied toward admissions, including, but not limited to, tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pre-race passes for a NASCAR-sanctioned event during the 2020 or 2021 seasons at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track, including the 2021 NASCAR event in Sonoma.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 should complete the exchange request form within 30 days at www.sonomaraceway.com/nascar- exchange to start the ticket exchange process.

For more information about other updates to the Sonoma Raceway schedule, visit SonomaRaceway.com.

Sonoma Raceway PR