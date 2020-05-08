2020 Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway Canceled

As NASCAR returns to competition on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway (Darlington), Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) spring race weekend has officially been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule. The spring race weekend originally scheduled for April 17-19 had been postponed on March 17 as a result to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR and Richmond have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. Richmond’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race has been realigned to Darlington as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season. Richmond’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race remains postponed for a future rescheduled date.

“As a sport, we continue to be united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “There will be brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. We look forward to NASCAR’s best getting back on the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17 as we launch a new countdown to the return of racing in RVA this fall.”

Ticketholders for the Richmond spring NASCAR Cup Series race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and FanGrounds passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/assistance .

Richmond Raceway PR