Texas Governor Greg Abbott and TMS issue statement on Genesys 300

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Motor Speedway today released a statement applauding INDYCAR's decision to kick off the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race will take place on Saturday, June 6 and will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will air on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. CT. In addition, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Texas Motor Speedway will have in place certain protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of race participants, workers, staff, and others permitted entry to the event.

Governor Abbott and Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage released the following statement:

"Racing is part of Texas culture and we are thrilled for the opportunity to bring back this tremendous experience to the people of Texas and to all Americans. Public health remains our top priority and the protocols for this race have been developed with the guidance of public health officials. The American people are eager to watch their favorite live sports again, and this race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public. While we know that many Texans are ready to attend races in person, this plan provides a solution that enables Americans to enjoy this tradition from the comfort and safety of their homes as our nation responds to COVID-19. We are thankful for the partnership with INDYCAR and proud that Texas is at the forefront of opening these cultural and entertainment experiences to all Americans."

Steps to protect the health of participants at the Genesys 300 include:

Strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site

A health screening system administered to all participants

PPE equipment provided to everyone entering the facility, along with guidelines on usage

Social distancing protocols in place and carefully maintained

Revised competition layout to increase distancing

