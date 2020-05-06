Tickets on Sale for ‘Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles,’ Part of Carmel Artomobilia

The time for an exciting new event and fitting conclusion to the highly-popular Artomobilia Weekend in Carmel, Indiana – ‘Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles’ – is fast approaching, and tickets are now on sale for the late-summer experience.

‘Revolanté’ is set for noon-5 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, August 30 at The Bridgewater Club in Carmel. It is an all-ages concours-style car show, and all ticket proceeds support the ever-increasing operations and programming at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Purchase your advance Revolanté tickets securely online at this link on the Artomobilia website: https://www.tickettailor.com/ events/revolante/367222/r/ revopage .

The IMS Museum celebrates the rich history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana’s automotive heritage, featuring permanent displays on the Indianapolis 500, plus revolving exhibits on topics from Indiana’s automotive heritage to global motorsports, as well as educational programming and restoration of vehicles for public display.

Headquartered in downtown Carmel’s Arts and Design District, only 12 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, Artomobilia Weekend is an annual three-day automotive extravaganza celebrating the beauty, art and innovation of high-performance and classic automobiles. It is scheduled for August 28-30 this year.

The Bridgewater Club, located at 161 st Street and Carey Road on Carmel’s far-northeast side, will provide an exquisite backdrop for Revolanté thanks to show-specific amenities, lakes and a championship-caliber golf course surrounding the festivities.

Revolanté will include judging of carefully curated vintage automobiles; subject to final determination, nearly 100 high-end cars from classes such as vintage and early classics, American and European collector cars, classic sports cars, survivors, and future classics, will star in the show.

For more information on Artomobilia, please visit http://artomobiliaweekend.com .