G Dausch Automotive Fine Art Joins IMS Museum’s Speedway Cars & Coffee as Event Sponsor

Noted and award-winning motorsports artist Gary Dausch, through his studio G Dausch Automotive Fine Art, has teamed up with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum as a sponsor of the Museum’s Speedway Cars & Coffee events for the remainder of 2020.

G Dausch Automotive Fine Art, based in Indianapolis, offers exquisite, highly-detailed original works of art, as well as high-quality prints, depicting many of the greatest race cars, drivers and other personalities from IndyCar, Formula One and sports cars, from early in motorsports history to today’s stars. For more information on Gary Dausch and his works of art, please visit www.gdausch.com .

Speedway Cars & Coffee normally takes place in the IMS Museum’s East Parking Lot from 9 a.m.-noon (ET) on the second Saturday of the month between April and October, and the events have grown from an average of 150-200 cars in its inaugural season to upwards of 400-500 cars at each event in 2019 – from pre-war vintage cars, to mid-20 th century Indy 500 Pace Cars, to the latest high-performance supercars.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, all Speedway Cars & Coffee gatherings are taking place virtually until further notice.

Learn how to participate in the May 9 virtual event by visiting the IMS Museum’s Facebook or Instagram channels at @IMSMuseum, or the Indy Cars & Coffee Facebook or Instagram channels, @indycarsandcoffee.

The IMS Museum is proud to have G Dausch Automotive Fine Art join its multi-season Speedway Cars & Coffee sponsors, Jack’s Donuts and River West Coffee & Tea, as part of the family.

