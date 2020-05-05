Phoenix Raceway to host parade of graduates for Buckeye Union High School

Buckeye Union High School District and Phoenix Raceway have come together to celebrate the accomplishments and years of hard work for graduating students at Buckeye Union High School, Estrella Foothills High School, Youngker High School and BUHSD Learning Center. On Saturday, May 16, students will experience a one-of-a-kind parade of graduates as they cross Phoenix Raceway’s start/finish line with their family and friends.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on May 16, over 1,000 graduates inside vehicles with their loved ones will take to the one-mile oval that will host the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend. Led by Toyota Camry pace cars, graduates will hear their names aloud on the track’s public address system as they cross the start/finish line. Buckeye Union High School and the Learning Center will kick off the parade, followed by Youngker/LC at 1 p.m. and Estrella Foothills/LC at 4 p.m.

“During these unprecedented times with large gatherings such as traditional high school graduations in doubt, our facility has the unique ability to provide a fun twist while safely holding an event like this,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I’m proud that we can utilize Phoenix Raceway to celebrate the accomplishments of the young men and women in our community and be part of such a memorable day.”

As a graduation gift, Phoenix Raceway will be providing each student a free ticket to the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Championship race on Friday, November 6.

“During this unprecedented time, the Class of 2020 has undergone a whirlwind of emotions,” said BUHSD Superintendent Eric Godfrey. “The anticipation and excitement our seniors were feeling as they progressed through their final semester of high school was quickly swept away as our schools closed and students never returned from spring break. Sadly, athletic seasons, activities, recitals, concerts, plays, proms, graduations and many other events have all been canceled or delayed. Buckeye Union High School District is excited to partner with Phoenix Raceway to give our seniors a special event to recognize their accomplishments. This will never replace all that they lost, but hopefully, this experience will be a lifetime memory-maker.”

In accordance with CDC and government recommendations, the parade will be closed to the public and all in attendance will remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the event. For more information, please visit www.buhsd.org.

Phoenix Raceway PR