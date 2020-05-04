Pocono Raceway Agrees To Host North Pocono School District High School Graduation

Pocono Raceway has agreed to host North Pocono School District’s Class of 2020 high school graduation ceremony on Friday, June 12. The event will be held in accordance with social distancing requirements set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Pocono Raceway understands seniors are disappointed at the prospect of missing their high school graduation and we are honored to host this joyous celebration for North Pocono’s Class of 2020,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “Our team will follow the necessary guidelines set to host the safest possible event and we are open to hosting additional local graduations this summer.”

The Class of 2020, their family and loved ones will enjoy this event while remaining inside their personal vehicles on the racetrack. The ceremony will be broadcast via Pocono Raceway’s internal FM radio station and on the track’s double-sided video boards. As names will be read by Principal Ron Collins, graduates’ photos will be displayed on the video boards and students will be called to drive across the Pocono Raceway start/finish line. Graduating seniors and their loved ones will be encouraged to decorate their cars in celebration of all their high school accomplishments. Guests will be permitted to attend in their vehicles or to watch the streamed graduation live on North Pocono School District’s Facebook page.

“We thank Pocono Raceway for their commitment to our students and our community,” said Bryan McGraw, Superintendent of North Pocono School District. “Without their kindness, our dream of graduating the Class of 2020 in a safe and special ceremony would not be possible.”

Additional details regarding for this event will be made available at www.npsd.org.

Pocono Raceway PR