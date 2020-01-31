Cody Jinks to Perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Friday, April 17

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce Cody Jinks will join the Toyota Spring Race Weekend to perform an evening of outlaw country as part of the Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“As the Toyota Spring Race Weekend expands to three days, Cody Jinks will bring his unique brand of outlaw country to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! to start the party on Friday night,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to entertaining fans around the clock with NASCAR action and musical entertainment at America’s Premier Short Track on April 17-19.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. RICHMOND NATION members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for the Cody Jinks concert on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To download Cody Jinks concert artwork and graphics, click here.

For well over a decade, Cody Jinks has devoted himself to making country music that’s equal parts uncompromising and empathic, often giving voice to those who exist on the margins of modern life. Since first emerging as a solo artist in the mid-2000’s, the Texas-bred singer/songwriter has steadily advanced from playing nearly-empty barrooms to building a following so dedicated they’ve formed their own fan club – a self-governed group called the Flockers, comprised of over 21,000 members and counting.

Over two weeks in 2019, Jinks released two new albums, The Wanting and After the Fire. Jinks wrote the albums with like-minded members of his musical circle, Ward Davis, Josh Morningstar, and Tennessee Jet. In producing the album, Jinks laid down vocal performances that reflect his background as a former thrash metal frontman who has spent a lifetime learning from the great stoic singers.

With the album Lifers, Jinks reaffirmed his commitment to creating music with purpose and passion all while turning out songs overflowing with indelible hooks and unbridled energy. The follow-up to I’m Not the Devil – a 2016 release that hit #4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart – Lifers also deepens the spirit of solidarity that’s long guide his every endeavor.

Rooted in a relentlessly vital, rock-and-roll-steeped country sound, Lifers takes its name from those portrayed in the title track as “the struggling strifers working long after the day is gone…it seems they still dream.” With his powerful yet nuanced baritone voice and lyrics that instill so much truth into one single line, Jinks attests to the work of self-preservation in an often-unbending world and ultimately leaves the listener with a profound sense of courage.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The address for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! is 900 E. Laburnum in Richmond, Va. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 cash only for the public and free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Robert Plant, Florida Georgia Line, The Lumineers, and The 1975.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about Cody Jinks, visit codyjinks.com.

Richmond Raceway PR