Kansas Speedway, Sonoma Raceway make friendly wager on Sunday's game

As their teams prepare to face off on Sunday, the staffs at Kansas Speedway and Sonoma Raceway decided to have a little fun as proud supporters of their local teams.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, Sonoma will send a package of Boudin bread products including a Kansas City team logo made entirely of their gourmet sourdough. If the other team wins, Kansas Speedway will send some Jack Stack’s BBQ to Sonoma.

“We have a special relationship with the Chiefs and we’ll be rooting them on from Kansas City,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “This is an exciting time for Kansas City and we can’t wait to watch the game on Sunday.”

Several Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and front office personnel have attended NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway over the years and the team will have Kansas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer rooting them on as well.

Sunday’s game airs on FOX, which is a NASCAR broadcast partner.

