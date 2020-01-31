Fourth Annual Checkered Flag 10K Returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 4

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will begin its April race month with the fourth annual Checkered Flag 10K on Saturday, April 4. Runners will have the option to run in the 10K or 5K, and children ages 14 and under are invited to race in the one-mile Kids Run. This will be the fourth consecutive year welcoming runners to America’s Premier Short Track.

“The Checkered Flag 10K has become a race month tradition that showcases the expansive Richmond Raceway Complex leading up to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Before NASCAR’s best take to the track on April 17-19, we will welcome runners to see America’s Premier Short Track from a unique point-of-view and join the ranks of some of their racing heroes who have crossed our historic Start/Finish line.”

The Checkered Flag 10K will take place on Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. with the 10K beginning at 5:45 p.m., and the one-mile Kids Run starting at 5:30 p.m. The race will start and finish on the historic Richmond Start/Finish line, where some of NASCAR’s best drivers have captured the victory. Runners will also get a running race tour of the expansive Richmond Raceway Complex facility, including the track’s popular campgrounds.

To download the Checkered Flag 10K logo, click here.

Early bird registration is $40 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, and $15 for the Kids Run through March 15. Runners can register for the Checkered Flag 10K online at richmondraceway.com/ checkeredflag.

All race participants will receive a Checkered Flag 10K t-shirt and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Bishop’s Events with 25 percent of all profits going to Richmond Raceway Cares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

For fans who may not be able to make it to Richmond, they will be able to participate with a virtual 10K run. Our partner at Bishop’s Events will offer a virtual course option, and participants will receive a medal for completion.

To learn more or register for the Checkered Flag 10K, visit richmondraceway.com/ checkeredflag.

Richmond Raceway PR