INDYCAR and IMS Statement on Passing of John Andretti

A statement from Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles, on behalf of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, about veteran driver John Andretti, who passed away Jan. 30 after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. Andretti was 56.

"John Andretti's skills behind the wheel of any kind of race car were admired by his millions of fans around the world, and he always returned that loyalty and kindness to become one of the most popular drivers of his generation. But John's true mission was helping others, whether through his countless hours of charity work, especially with Riley Children's Hospital here in Indianapolis, or by the colon screening campaign he started in April 2017 after he was diagnosed with cancer. John's positive attitude and selflessness throughout his brave fight inspired all of us and will be a legacy that will continue forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Nancy, their three children and the entire Andretti family."

IMS PR