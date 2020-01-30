2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class' Storied Pocono Past

Motorsport legends Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Waddell Wilson are being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, January 31, 2020. Each of the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees have been part of Pocono Raceway’s storied 50-plus year history.

Buddy Baker earned the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series pole at Pocono Raceway in 1974.

Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, has won 14 NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, including five of the last six events

Bobby Labonte won three NASCAR Cup Series races at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ He is one of only six drivers in NASCAR history to sweep both weekends at Pocono Raceway.

Tony Stewart scored two victories as a driver at Pocono Raceway, one while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in June 2003 and one for Stewart-Haas Racing in June 2009.

Waddell Wilson led Cale Yarbrough and Geoff Bodine to Pocono Raceway’s Victory Lane as a crew chief in 1984 and 1988, respectively.

Baker won 19 races and earned 39 poles in 699 NASCAR Cup Series starts. Following his career as a driver, Baker transitioned to television and radio broadcasting.

Gibbs has won five championships and over 160 races as an owner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gibbs, already a member of the National Football League Hall of Fame, won three Super Bowls as a head coach.

Labonte earned 21 total NASCAR Cup Series races and won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2000. Labonte was the first driver to win championships in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Stewart amassed three NASCAR Cup Series championships and 49 Cup Series wins as a driver. Stewart, currently a NASCAR co-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing, is the only driver to earn both a NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series championship.

Wilson guided drivers to 22 NASCAR Cup Series wins as a crew chief and powered many others to over 100 victories as an engine builder. Wilson, whose career spanned four decades, worked with NASCAR Hall of Famer inductees Bobby Allison, Benny Parsons, David Pearson, Richard Petty, Fireball Roberts, Cale Yarbrough and Darrell Waltrip.

Pocono Raceway will host the first-ever NASCAR Doubleheader Week, June 25-June 28, 2020. This epic week will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races in two days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to all NASCAR events in 2020. For more details, and to purchase tickets to the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

