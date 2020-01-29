Single Day tickets are on sale tomorrow for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

29 Jan 2020
Single Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets to the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg go on sale tomorrow (January 30) at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available online at gpstpete.com or by calling 888-476-4479.
 
In 43 days, the spectator gates will open for the event set for March 13-15. Race cars will speed down Bay Shore Dr., onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport, and alongside the waterfront and downtown skyline for the 16th consecutive year. Festival-goers can get exclusive pre-sale access now to Single Day tickets by joining the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg E-Club today.
 
A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at just $60 to experience all the action throughout the weekend. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $110 in upper rows and $85 in lower rows. 3-Day Grandstand seats are $145 and $115 for upper and lower rows, respectively. Prices are $10 additional if purchased at the gate. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.
 
The on track action will feature 13 different races headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Sunday, March 15, with its green flag at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET as the finale to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Additional support series on the weekend schedule include all three steps of Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires’ open-wheel driver development ladder and two series from the SRO Motorsports Group America, North America’s top production car-based racing championship. IMSA’s Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA also makes its debut on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit. All six of these support series will feature doubleheader races across the three days.
 
"It all starts here at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. There’s much anticipation with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to most all the series on our schedule beginning new seasons in sunny St. Pete,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. "The MBA 5K Run returns on Friday evening to promote community wellness and raise funds for two great causes. We’re looking forward to announcing more new fan features in the coming weeks."
 
The 8th Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track is set for March 13, at approximately 6 p.m. ET. Proceeds from this run or walk event benefit the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg and American Stage. Registration is open now at gpstpete5k.com
 
The complete weekend schedule will be released soon as well as additional fan attractions and exhibits planned for the SpeedZone near Turns 5 and 6 and Gasoline Alley just outside pitlane. To learn more about the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, please visit gpstpete.com or follow along on social media using #FirestoneGP.
