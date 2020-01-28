The Avett Brothers to Perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 19

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce The Avett Brothers, one of the most popular and successful folk-rock acts, will be a part of the Virginia Lottery Concert Series to play at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Virginia Credit Union and RICHMOND NATION members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for The Avett Brothers concert on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Avett Brothers are made up of brothers Scott and Seth Avett, bassist Bob Crawford, and cellist Joe Kwon. This will be the band’s third performance at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! with previous concerts on June 9, 2019 and July 25, 2013.

In October 2019, The Avett Brothers’ released their tenth studio album “Closer Than Together. The Rick Rubin produced album was the band’s most socially conscious to date, but continued to push the folk and pop-punk threads of their iconic style.

In 2018, The Avett Brothers’ “True Sadness” achieved the band’s highest career debut as it dominated multiple music charts. The album hit #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, #1 Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 Digital Albums Chart, #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and scored two Grammy nominations.

The band also premiered “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,” a documentary co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, on HBO. Days after the premier, “True Sadness” launched to #3 on the iTunes Album Chart and #1 on the Rock Albums chart.

The Avett Brothers were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Their eighth studio album, “Magpie and the Dandelion,” debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2013. The Avett Brothers album “The Carpenter” hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200 following its debut in 2012.

The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, “I and Love and You”, landing at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnering critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Paste, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Time.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 cash only for the public and free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Robert Plant, Florida Georgia Line, The Lumineers, and The 1975.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about The Avett Brothers, visit theavettbrothers.com.

Richmond Raceway PR