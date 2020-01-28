Richmond Raceway & Virginia Lottery Partner for Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Virginia Lottery announce a partnership for the naming rights to the annual concert series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, which will now be the Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway.

“The Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! is another example of how the Virginia Lottery is dedicated to bringing first class entertainment to our fans at the Richmond Raceway Complex,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Virginia Credit Union LIVE! is one of the pillars of live entertainment in the greater Richmond region, so we look forward to working with the Virginia Lottery to continue to expand and diversify our concert lineup.”

In 2019, Virginia Credit Union LIVE! had one of the best season’s in the venue’s history with performances by The 1975, The Avett Brothers, Wu-Tang Clan, Styx, Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, “Weird Al” Yankovic with the Richmond Symphony, JoJo Siwa, Big & Rich, Umphrey’s McGee, and Mickie James & The Heaters. Concerts for the 2020 Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will begin to be announced in the near future. For the latest Virginia Credit Union LIVE! information, visit vaculive.com.

Richmond is also an official Virginia Lottery MobilePlay retailer. To learn more about MobilePlay, visit valottery.com/mobileplay.

“Virginia Lottery’s MobilePlay allows us to engage with players through mobile technology, which is where adult consumers expect to be able to conduct much of their business today,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “As one of our official MobilePlay partners, Richmond Raceway can add to the list of entertainment offerings for adult concert-goers the option to also purchase both new and traditional Virginia Lottery products right from their smartphone.”

The Virginia Lottery will continue to help fans connect online as the sponsor of the public WiFi at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! as well as the Expo Hall and FanGrounds. The public WiFi is available for fans throughout the year for events at the Richmond Raceway Complex, including the Virginia Lottery Concert Series.

Richmond Raceway unveiled a completed $500,000 amphitheater redevelopment at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! in May 2019. The capital investment included a reseating of the venue to create flexible seating and additional aisles to offer fans the best views and concert experience. The new removable padded seats in the front half of the venue provide flexible options for the amphitheater to offer reserved seating, general admission seating, or a standing pit area. The expanded pit area allows more rock and alternative shows to perform at the venue.

As part of the redevelopment, Richmond partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Bold Rock Cider, Devils Backbone, and Brown Distributing for the new Virginia Credit Union LIVE! party deck, the Bud Light Patio. The section is located to the right of the stage with tiered viewing, high top tables and chairs, ADA seating, and private bar. Tickets for the Bud Light Patio will be available for concerts this season.

Additional improvements to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! include a porta bar on the hill overlooking concerts and updated public restrooms. The back of house has also been redeveloped to improve the experience for entertainers with updated star rooms and other new features.

To learn more about the Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com

Richmond Raceway PR