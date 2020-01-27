Breakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Chris Janson, a singer/songwriter/instrumentalist and Academy of Country Music awards winner known for No. 1 songs including “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and “Good Vibes” will have fans rocking on the frontstretch prior to the hotly anticipated NASCAR All-Star Race on May 16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While only one driver will emerge victorious, each fan will feel like a winner with an unprecedented bevy of benefits awaiting ticketholders – including every ticket doubling as a pre-race pit pass providing access to the frontstretch concert and Trackside Live.

Janson – a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning talent – is poised to energize fans attending the biggest all-star event in sports. The thrilling pre-race festivities are sure to serve as a star-studded prelude to an unrivaled display of fender-banging, wheel-to-wheel, Saturday-night action at America’s Home for Racing.

“I’m thrilled to be performing at the pre-race concert,” Janson said. “I love NASCAR fans and fast cars. It’s going to be one big party!”

The 60-minute concert, located on pit road, will take place at approximately 5 p.m. on race day.

“The All-Star Race was made for the fans,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “With Chris Janson’s spectacular pre-race concert and more pre-race fan access than ever before, this year’s all-star showcase of speed, excitement and million-dollar drama will captivate fans of all ages.”

Tickets to the NASCAR All-Star Race – which include pre-race pit passes with access to the Chris Janson concert and Trackside Live – start at just $39 for adults. Kids 13 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, including the 60th-anniversary running of the Coca-Cola 600, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

