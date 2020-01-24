Phoenix Raceway unveils new Jimmie Johnson appreciation ticket package for Fanshield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race

Phoenix Raceway today announced an exciting ticket package for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on March 8 to commemorate the final full-time season and historic career of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package includes a reserved grandstand ticket for the FanShield 500 near the start/finish line and the iconic cactus-shaped flagstand, an exclusive commemorative gift and access to a private 15-minute Q&A with Johnson prior to the race.

“Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time and as he competes in his final full-time season in NASCAR, we want to give his fans an opportunity to be a part of it all,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This special package provides fans not only with an amazing view during the FanShield 500 near the start/finish line, but also the opportunity to celebrate the seven-time champion with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Heading into his 19th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson is tied for sixth in all-time Cup Series wins with 83. Fans looking to be a part of history can get their access to this extremely-limited package for only $83 for adults and $19 for juniors, ages 17 & under.

The Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package is available for purchase online at PhoenixRaceway.com/JJ, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

