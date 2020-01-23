Brock to join SBS title chase in 2020

The competition in the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division was strong at South Boston Speedway last season. A talented young driver relatively new to South Boston Speedway fans hopes to make the competition tighter this season.

Chesterfield, Virginia resident Alex Brock, who finished second in points in 2018 and third in points in 2019 at Dominion Raceway, said this week he will be competing for the championship at South Boston Speedway this season.

Brock will be racing with support from Sellers Racing, Inc. and H.C. Sellers, with Keith Montgomery as crew chief.

“The level of the competition is so amazing at South Boston Speedway,” Brock remarked.

“When we got the opportunity to race this season with support from Sellers Racing, Inc.

there was a whole package there for me to be able to expand my driving horizons.”

Brock was a rookie in the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division when he competed at South Boston Speedway in 2016 with his family-owned team.

“It was my first-ever NASCAR Late Model experience at a big track like that,” Brock explained.

“I ran the whole season and finished 11th in points. We finished third in Rookie of the Year points that year.

“Since I left South Boston, my driving confidence and driving ability have improved by leaps and bounds,” Brock continued.

“I’m running up front each race everywhere we go. We’re competitive. We’re always up there battling for the lead with the top names in the sport week-in and week-out.”

His statistics bear that out. In 2018, when he finished second in points, he posted six runner-up finishes. Last season, he scored his first career win, and had five runner-up finishes enroute to finishing third in points.

The 2020 season will present a new challenge for the Virginia Commonwealth University senior who is majoring in business and plans to pursue a master’s degree in the field.

“I know it’s going to be a lot more challenging, and that the best (drivers) in the country come to South Boston Speedway,” Brock said.

“The competition never lays down. I hope to come there and be able to run up front with the same people I was able to run up front with among the people that traveled to Dominion each week and be able to pick up where we left off there.”

South Boston Speedway opens its 2020 season on Saturday, March 21 with the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150/NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s. There will be a 150-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competitors and twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division teams.

Advance tickets are available for $10 each through Friday, March 20. Adult general admission tickets on race day will be $15. Youth ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

SBS PR