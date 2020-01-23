Richmond Raceway & Topgolf Richmond Announce Official Watch Party Series for 2020 NASCAR Season

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Topgolf Richmond announce the schedule for the Official Watch Party Series for select 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race. Topgolf Richmond is the Official Watch Party Location of America’s Premier Short Track. Throughout the 2020 NASCAR season, Topgolf Richmond will offer fans an afternoon of food, trivia, golf, and racing. The Official Watch Party Series will start with the 62nd running of “The Great American Race,” the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Topgolf Richmond is the ideal space for fans to enjoy NASCAR Cup Series races while taking part in games at the technology-driven sports and entertainment venue. In addition to viewing the DAYTONA 500, additional watch parties will be held for the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 8, GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26, and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24. Each party will begin one hour before the green flag.

“The 2020 NASCAR season is almost here, and so is the return of Richmond Raceway’s Official Watch Parties at Topgolf Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Our partnership with Topgolf Richmond allows us to provide fans a unique local experience to cheer on their favorite driver and teams. We look forward to kicking off this year’s Official Watch Party Series and 2020 NASCAR season with the DAYTONA 500.”

During breaks in the action, fans will have the chance to participate in NASCAR trivia games and enter raffles for exclusive Richmond Raceway merchandise. Richmond staff will be on-site to answer any questions about Richmond’s 2020 season including the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-19, return of the NTT IndyCar Series on June 26-27, and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12.

Topgolf Entertainment Group is also the sponsor for the RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf and the Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf.

RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders are fans who have NASCAR Cup Series tickets to both the April and September race weekends. RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf receives special pricing on tickets, along with exclusive season ticket holder benefits. Upgrading is free for fans, and includes exclusive RICHMOND NATION perks. To learn more about a RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation or call 866-455-7223.

The Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a NASCAR fan to win an exclusive prize pack that includes tickets to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-19, 2020, a NASCAR Cup Series garage pass, pace car ride, access to the Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com and Gatorade Victory Lane, hotel accommodations, and a $100 Visa gift card. For more information on the Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf, visit richmondraceway.com/ ultimatefan.

To learn more about Topgolf Richmond, visit topgolf.com/richmond or connect on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on Topgolf Entertainment Group, visit topgolf.com.

Richmond Raceway PR