New year, new amenities: Bristol Motor Speedway to enhance guest raceday experience with fan friendly upgrades and concepts

As the home of the most exciting racing in motorsports, Bristol Motor Speedway is powering full throttle into the future offering its guests a menu of brand new in-race amenities designed to continually elevate the fan experience.



Some of the new features and experiences for 2020 will include:

Drink rails at all seats in the David Pearson Grandstand and select seats in Jeff Gordon Terrace. Prior to this past August’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, drink rails were installed in the Richard Petty Terrace. Following overwhelmingly positive feedback in Petty, Pearson and select Gordon ticketholders will be upgraded in style with these new drink rails. The new rails provide visitors ample counter space to accommodate beverages and snacks, as well as creating additional leg room and storage space underneath.

Guests sitting in Alan Kulwicki and Darrell Waltrip Grandstands will now have extra leg room with handrails to assist with moving to and from middle seats as well as additional storage space behind their seat. All hand rails will be conveniently fitted with cup-holders. Guests in the Kulwicki Grandstand and Waltrip sections A-E and EE-JJ will be able to utilize these enhancements during April’s Food City 500 while improvements for Waltrip sections F-DD will debut at America’s Night Race in September.

Open-air bar at Gordon Terrace. Guests will be able to grab their favorite beer or spirit on this public-access concourse level outdoor bar with 360-degree seating. Best of all, the bar will look out over the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway beginning September race weekend, providing great views of spectacular racing while fans enjoy their favorite beverages.

“As a premier sports and entertainment destination, we always strive for ways to enhance the raceday experience for our guests,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Our new amenities, with even more in the works, provide comfort, convenience and entertainment for race fans who have joined us to witness the best short track racing. There’s nothing like a raceday at Bristol Motor Speedway and we can’t wait to see everyone here in April.”



NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for two race weekends in 2020. The Food City 500 weekend (April 3-5) sees NASCAR’s best race short track style for the first time during the season while the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend moves to the playoffs (Sept. 17-19) as the official cutoff first round. With the stakes bigger and better than ever before, both race weekends will have can’t miss action for race fans.



Tickets to both race weekends are available. Fans can save 25 percent by purchasing a four-race Season Pass that includes both NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The season ticket starts at just $149. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 423-BRISTOL or visit BristolTix.com.

BMS PR