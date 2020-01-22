Palm Beach International Raceway Releases 2020 Schedule

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR), South Florida’s premier destination for race fans, release an action-packed schedule for 2020 highlighted by the return of Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings and the 39th annual Citrus Nationals.
 
Other events on the drag strip in 2020 include the Subaru Nationals, Festival of Fire, Super Chevy Show, American Muscle Nationals, Dick Moroso 3-Day Bracket Championship presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and New Year’s Nationals. 
 
The action gets off to a hot start when the Festival of Fire invades PBIR March 6-7 featuring fire-breathing Jet Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Jet Trucks, Pyrotainment, Fire Dancers and more at the flaming fast evening for all ages. 
 
The Super Chevy Show, the premier destination for all things Chevrolet, returns to PBIR Saturday, April 18 and you won’t want to miss a minute of the excitement. There is drag racing, a vendor midway and a massive swap meet to find those hard-to-locate parts, and the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles, from modern to classic, in one place.
 
Be part of a live filming of Discovery Channel’s incredibly popular “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” as they return to Palm Beach International Raceway for a thrilling two-day show October 23-24. 
 
The 39th Annual Citrus Nationals, the largest drag racing event in South Florida, returns to PBIR November 28-29 featuring an electric pro show and some of the best bracket racing in the country. 
 
PBIR’s road course features numerous events such as the Cavalino Classic January 23-24 where Ferrari enthusiast can drive around Palm Beach International Raceway’s 2.2-mile road course, SCCA Race Weekend take place March 14-15, June 27-28, and November 7-8. 
 
If you have the need for speed make sure to check out Bertil Roos Racing School, the leading school for high quality, European-style road racing in the United States offering opportunities to drive an open wheel car. Hooked on Driving, America’s #1 non-competitive performance driving program offers opportunities for car enthusiasts to drive their own car on track with beginning Saturday, February 29. 
 
Other racer friendly events are scheduled during the year such as the IHRA Summit SuperSeries Bracket Series, Friday Night Test & Tune, Autocross league with most events taking place on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, International Roll Racing Association (IRRA), Street Warriorz, RM Sotheby’s Car Auction and Cool Events Mud Run. 
 
For more information about the 2020 schedule at Palm Beach International Raceway visit RacePBIR.com or call (561) 622-1400.
