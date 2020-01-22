Reigning ACM Festival of the Year Faster Horses enlists Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and many more for eighth-year festivities

Reigning ACM “Festival Of The Year” Faster Horses Festival revealed the highly-anticipated lineup for the festival’s eighth year today, sharing that superstars Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett would lead the race to this year’s “Party Of The Summer.” Set to return to Brooklyn, MI on July 17-19, it was also announced that Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and DeeJay Silver will perform as part of the festival’s main stage lineup. Passes for the three-day, two-stage camping experience festival will go on sale February 7 at 10am ET at www.fasterhorsesfestival.com.

“As Faster Horses has continued to grow, we continue to look for more ways to provide an enhanced experience, this year is no exception,” shared President of Country Touring at Live Nation, Brian O’Connell. “Obviously, with the announcement of these stellar artists that will join us for the Party of the Summer, we are also introducing several new camping options, and a completely reimagined VIP experience for those that are looking for a more upscale getaway this summer. We continually put our resources back in to the festival, from talent to amenities, to meet the growing needs of Faster Horses veterans, and new fans as well.”

Continuing to hold its status as a “country music festival tradition” (Rolling Stone), fans can expect Faster Horses to embrace it’s unique community culture with multiple fringe activities available to fans throughout the weekend and with more details to be shared in the coming months. Spotlighted as “not just another music festival” by Billboard, attendees return each year to enjoy the festival’s first-class lineup and hand-picked vendors. Named ACM “Festival Of The Year” Faster Horses Festival has also become an artist-favorite with many enjoying the good-natured backstage vibes.

This year, even more fans can enhance their experience with the addition of three new RV campground options. The festival’s fan-favorite Tack Room VIP area is also expanding with a two-story deck with lounge, reserved stadium seating and option to reserve a "Mustang Suite” offering brand new views of the stage, a private bar and food buffet, souvenir gift bags and more. For more information on Faster Horses, visit www.fasterhorsesfestival.com, Twitter @faster_horses, Instagram @fasterhorsesfestival and join the conversation on Twitter, #FasterHorses.

Faster Horses Festival is part of Live Nation’s premiere family of country music festivals across the country, including Watershed in George, WA, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale. FL, Seven Peaks Music Festival in Denver, CO and TrailBlazer Festival in Hunter, NY.

MIS PR