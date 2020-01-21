Pull those Straps Tight! NASCAR Racing Experience Returns to Talladega Superspeedway this Weekend

Pull those straps tight! The NASCAR Racing Experience returns to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, January 25-26, and the track has announced additional dates racing enthusiasts can experience the ride of a lifetime.

Below is Talladega Superspeedway’s 2020 NASCAR Racing Experience schedule:

January 25-26, 2020

March 21-22, 2020

May 2-3, 2020

September 19-20, 2020

October 10-11, 2020

With the NASCAR Racing Experience, fans can get the thrill of driving a stock car or by taking a NASCAR Ride Along as a passenger. NASCAR Racing Experience offers timed racing sessions, and those who choose to drive will have no lead car to follow and no instructor riding along. Everyone must attend a mandatory drivers meeting with their crew chief for training and instructions prior to hitting the track.

To purchase your next NASCAR Racing Experience, for questions or more information, please visit www.nascarracingexperience.com .

Talladega Superspeedway kicks off its 2020 season on April 24-26 with a tripleheader race weekend featuring the GEICO 500 (NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series), along with the spring debut of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience. For additional ticket information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR