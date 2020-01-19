Options Selling Fast For SuperSebring 2020

Although SuperSebring 2020 is still two months away, many popular fan hospitality opportunities and corporate hospitality offerings are in limited supply.

SuperSebring 2020 includes IMSA’s 68th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts (March 21), the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring (March 20) and both the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race and IMSA Prototype Challenge races (March 19).

Included among the premier ticket options in limited supply:

The Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge, which is new for 2020 and includes a four-day SuperTicket, admission to a climate-controlled VIP hospitality tent, complimentary Yuengling, Mike’s Hard and Pepsi products, meal service on Friday and Saturday as well as driver meet and greets and live entertainment, is selling fast. Admission is $395 per person and tickets are limited. The Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge is similar in scope to the popular Club Sebring which sold out almost immediately after going on sale.

Only three reserved trackside RV spaces remain available. Please call 800.626.7223 immediately to reserve.

The Porscheplatz Corral, which is located on the outside of Turn 17 and the beginning of the front stretch, provides great views of the circuit’s final turn and the entrance to pit road. Access to this VIP parking area is limited to Porsches of all models and years, and owners can also participate in an on-track parade lap. One, two and four-day tickets are available, and the space is approaching full capacity.

The Gurney Terrace provides elevated, covered viewing from the Raceway’s pit structure. The open-air space has been enhanced for 2020 with new flooring and other upgrades, and limited seating is provided along with a cash bar and limited food service. Tickets are $245 and fans can bring their own folding chairs for seating.

The Corvette Corral, a popular parking and hospitality area exclusively for Corvette owners, has reached capacity.

Sebring management anticipates all the options listed above to sell out and encourages fans to reserve space early. Please call 800.626.7223 if you have any questions.

A $15 savings per ticket on one-, two- and four-day SuperTickets is available until Feb. 17, after which all tickets will be offered at gate prices. Parking passes for cars and RVs are also available, and as always, free parking and shuttle service is available outside the Raceway. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Buy tickets now at sebringraceway.com.