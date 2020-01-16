Mahoning Valley Speedway making switch to Hoosier tires

Mahoning Valley Speedway owner Jack Carlino has announced that Hoosier Racing Tires will be the tire of choice when the 2020 season gets underway starting with Test and Tune days in March.



Carlino, along with Hoosier Tire East president Robbie Summers, have signed an agreement to make Hoosier Racing Tire the official tire of the Lehighton paved ¼-mile oval.



The switch to Hoosier comes after a three year stint of running American Racer tires. Carlino, now in his third year as owner of the track, said it was a mutual parting and something he felt was necessary for his business.



“Since I took over the track and had American Racer we’ve had a good working relationship with that company, however, I’ve heard from my drivers and many others as well that they would prefer the Hoosier,” offered Carlino.



“At the end of last season we did an extensive survey and then we polled the drivers again two weekends ago and the response was very much in favor to make the change. This is strictly a business decision that we feel is best for us moving forward.”



Hoosier Racing Tires had been the choice of weekly competition for over 20 years at Mahoning Valley. But, at the end of the 2016 season, then promoter Floyd Santee worked out a deal to convert brands to American Racer and since then it has been met with mixed viewpoints. While some drivers saw quick success, others struggled to adapt and find the right set-up. For the most part drivers desired to go back to Hoosier, siting numerous reasons for the switch back.



“We listened to what our customers, in this case our drivers, had to say. They’re our bread and butter and although we did fine with American Racer and the racing was good, it was voiced by the guys that they would much prefer Hoosier,” added Carlino.



“We want to show that we’re taking a proactive approach to their concerns in order to best meet their needs.”



Carlino and Summers had met to work out an agreement with the main priority being the satisfaction of the racers.



“It’s great to be back at Mahoning Valley Speedway and we’re looking forward to a very long relationship. Working with Jack (Carlino) has been smooth and he’s genuinely got the racers best interest at heart,” said Summers.



“Mahoning Valley is definitely a real short track and there’s always lots of side-by-side awesome racing there and we’re excited to bring our product there. In this business it’s vital to make the racer happy and when that happens overall great things will come from it.”



The first two sets of Hoosier’s to Mahoning Valley Speedway will be mounted on 2019 Modified track champion Bobby Jones’ Franzosa Trucking/APS Powder Coating No. 1 Troyer which will be on display at the upcoming Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 show on January 17-19 at the Great Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Jones’ car will be on display in the Mahoning Valley Speedway booth at the show.



And Todd Baer’s Aqua Duck Water Transport No. 41which will be on stage for the Ms. Motorsports Pageant. Aqua Duck Water Transport is the primary sponsor for the contest.



The speedway is allowing drivers in all divisions who still have a surplus of American Racer tires to run them up to the first three complete races beginning at the start of the season. Afterwards starting on the fourth race week per class they must take on Hoosiers.



Also, they will have until the mid-summer break on July 4, to likewise use an American Racer tire in the event of a flat. From July 11 on only Hoosier’s will be permitted.



The first race of the 2020 season and the return of Hoosier Racing Tires in competition is set for Saturday evening, April 4 at 5:00 pm when round one of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series gets underway.



The night will feature the Doug Hoffman Memorial 60 lap feature for the Modifieds plus Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks are in action too.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



