Richmond Raceway to Host Open House for Fans on Saturday, January 25

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host an Open House for fans on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place in the FanGrounds, Richmond’s modernized infield, and include NASCAR celebrity appearances and a behind-the-scenes tour of the NASCAR Cup Series garages along with food, music, and games. The Open House will also offer fans the opportunity to purchase NASCAR and INDYCAR race tickets, FanGrounds passes, and more for the 2020 race season at America’s Premier Short Track.

“As we wave the green flag on another season making memories with race fans, we will start our year by hosting an Open House to welcome fans back for the 2020 NASCAR season,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “America’s Premier Short Track will be open for fans to tour the FanGrounds, meet NASCAR celebrities, race in the Richmond Raceway Simulator, and much more. We look forward to helping fans prepare for the new season at the Action Track.”

On Jan. 25, Richmond will open to the general public with a full schedule of activities. Rick Mast, former NASCAR driver and Virginia native, and Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier will participate in Q&A’s. Mast will also be available to meet with fans and sign autographs at the Open House.

DJ will be playing music, food trucks will serve signature dishes, and fans can participate in games and turn a few laps in the Richmond Raceway Simulator. Fans can take a tour of the FanGrounds including Gatorade Victory Lane, Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club, garages and media center to get a sample of the experience of a NASCAR or INDYCAR race weekend. There will also be photo opportunities for fans throughout the FanGrounds to capture memories with friends and family.

Fans will have the opportunity to take a pace car ride around America’s Premier Short Track. For a $5 donation to Richmond Raceway Cares, fans will get to experience the track similar to NASCAR’s best with laps around Richmond’s iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval.

Additionally, Racing Virginia tracks and drivers will have displays in the garage stalls to showcase the connection of local short track racing across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

For more information on the Open House, visit richmondraceway.com/openhouse.

Richmond Raceway PR