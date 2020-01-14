NHMS Statement on NASCAR Race Package Updates

In an effort to improve the racing on short tracks and road courses, NASCAR delivered the following updates to the 2020 Cup Series race package to teams today which includes New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1.058-mile oval:

Technical Details

Spoiler – 2.75” (from 8”)

Splitter – 0.25” overhang (from 2”); approx. 2” wings (from approx. 10.5”)

Radiator pan – vertical fencing removed (dimensions of pan remain the same)

Tracks

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Dover International Speedway

Martinsville Speedway

Phoenix Raceway

Richmond Raceway

Sonoma Raceway

Watkins Glen International

Quotes

“We applaud NASCAR for always working to find ways to better our sport for our fans. Over the last few years, New Hampshire Motor Speedway has had some thrilling last lap battles to the finish and this new short track rules update will absolutely add to the excitement and great racing that we expect. Our fans are in for a real treat at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.”

David McGrath, New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of venue. The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most exciting races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses. We believe we have found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer

NHMS PR