NASCAR Cup Series Short Track Package Introduced for 2020 Season

NASCAR unveiled the race package for short tracks and road courses for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series today. The new race package is designed to enhance competition at Richmond Raceway (Richmond), along with Cup Series road courses and tracks under 1.1 miles.

“The iconic Richmond racing experience will only grow with the short track package for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The short track package will heighten on-track competition at America’s Premier Short Track, so we look forward to the chaos fans love at the Action Track this season.”

The technical details of the 2020 short track package include a 2.75” spoiler (8” in 2019) and splitter with a 0.25” overhang (2” in 2019) and approximately 2” wings (approximately 10.5” in 2019). The radiator pan will have the vertical fencing removed, but the dimensions of the pan will remain the same.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of venue,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President & Chief Racing Development Officer. “The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most existing races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses. We believe we found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes.”

Along with Richmond, the race package will be utilized at short tracks and road courses hosting NASCAR Cup Series races including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Dover International Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and Watkins Glen International.

To learn more about the 2020 Cup Series race package, visit NASCAR.com.

Richmond Raceway PR