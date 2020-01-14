Pocono Military Affairs Staff Honored by U.S. Air Force's Air Force's 314th Recruiting Squadron

During the Air Force Recruiting Service’s 314th Recruiting Squadron Annual Awards Banquet, the unit recognized the squadron’s honorary commander for his support to the recruiting mission to inspire, engage and recruit future Airmen to deliver airpower for America.

Bob Pallo, Vice President, Military Affairs at Pocono Raceway, Pennsylvania, was recognized with this distinction.

"I am honored and humbled by this Commander Announcement,” said Pallo. “Our mission is to make Pocono Raceway the most beloved, military-friendly track. Our staff passionately strives to do this by recognizing, honoring and thanking all who serve, with an emphasis on the sacrifice of military family members. Again, I am blessed by this honor and will continually strive to grow our relationship with the 314th AFRS. Together, we WILL achieve our missions.”

The honorary commander program, which partners Air Force commanders with distinguished community and political leaders, encourages an exchange of ideas, experiences and friendships between key leaders of the surrounding communities and the Air Force. By building community relationships, Air Force commanders and honorary commanders are able to partner together to positively impact their communities.

The Annual Awards banquet is an opportunity for members of the Air Force and civic leaders to come together and recognize the accomplishments of the previous fiscal year.

Lt Col. William Dyer, 314th RCS, commander, closed the evening by saying “between the overwhelming support from Pocono Raceway and the passion that Bob and Ginny Pallo have to support our military and the 314th, I have the best honorary commander in the entire Air Force!”

“On behalf of the entire Raceway family,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO, “We congratulate the Pallos on this prestigious honor. We could not be more proud of all that Bob and Ginny have accomplished and for all they do for the brave men and women of our armed forces. Additionally, thank you Lt. Col Dyer, and everyone at the 314th, for all you do for Pocono Raceway and this great nation.”

Pocono Raceway PR