2020 Perris Auto Speedway advance tickets on sale now

Advance tickets for all races during Perris Auto Speedway’s historic 25th Anniversary Season are available now. The first night of action in 2020 is less than eight weeks away.

The year will kick off on March 7th when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction #1. On March 14th, the PASSCAR Stock Cars and IMCA Modifieds will open their 2020 campaign. The sprint car season at the track dubbed “Sprint Car Heaven” will begin on March 28th when the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws series makes its only Southern California appearance of 2020. Joining the WoO on that night will be the popular Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Fans can purchase tickets online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. General admission tickets for the World of Outlaws are available at the same link and phone number. Reserved seats for the World of Outlaws can be obtained at the following link bit.ly/2EtVVPa.

The entire Perris Auto Speedway 2020 schedule is listed at the end of this release.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

