NASCAR Hauler Parade rolls through Las Vegas on Feb. 20

The NASCAR Hauler Parade, a fan-favorite which marks the start of racing weekend, returns to Las Vegas next month.



NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Feb. 20, as the city and Las Vegas Motor Speedway kick off the spring 2020 NASCAR Weekend. The parade, something racing fans look forward to each year, will begin at the Las Vegas welcome sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.



Approximately 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their way west on Sahara Ave. and hitting Interstate 15 headed for the 1.5-mile speedway.



The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the LVMS tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.



LVMS’s spring 2020 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 21, continues with the Strat qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and finishes with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 23. That NASCAR action will be preceded the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at The Bullring on Feb. 20, giving the nearly 1,000-acre facility four consecutive days of top-notch racing.



All children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with a ticketed adult and can attend the Pennzoil 400 alongside a ticketed adult for just $10 on Sunday. Call 1.800.644.4444 or visit www.LVMS.com to order tickets and purchase upgrades or special access passes.

LVMS PR