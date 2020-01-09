New Turn 1 Camping Option Available and Sold Out Camping Sections Announced

Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.

Due to the expected demand for additional camping spots, the track expanded their infield camping to include Turn 1 options. The track also renovated the bath houses near the new, Turn 1 camping areas in preparation of their historic race week. These week-long Turn 1 camping tickets are now available for purchase, for the first time in the track’s history.

Pocono Raceway’s annual renewal program came to a close in early December, ahead of today’s public camping on-sale date. As a result of the renewal program, several camping areas have either sold out or are nearly sold out, including:

Trackside RV – SOLD OUT

Infield Preferred RV – SOLD OUT

50-Amp Infield RV – SOLD OUT

50-Amp Family Grandstand RV – SOLD OUT

Fenceline – Less than 10 campsites remaining

Spots are among the closest to the racing surface and located inside the infield.

For complete camping information, including general admission RV and tent camping options, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800-722-3929. And remember, kids (ages 12 and under) camp for FREE during all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway.

The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader week will open with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race on Thursday. On-track action on Friday will include NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series practice and qualifying, along with two scheduled NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions. Saturday’s events will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity Series) practice, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to set the field for that day’s race, a 150-mile Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks race and a 325-mile NASCAR Cup Series race. Xfinity Series Qualifying, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile NASCAR Cup Series race rounds out the bucket-list motorsports weekend on Sunday.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases.

Pocono Raceway PR