LVMS hires Justin Shaw as Media Relations Manager

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has hired Justin Shaw as its new Media Relations Manager.



Shaw comes to LVMS from Colorado Springs, Colo., where he previously worked as Director of Media and Public Relations at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He also spent many years as a writer for The Gazette newspaper’s sports department.



“We’re excited to welcome Justin Shaw to the LVMS team,” said Jeff Motley, LVMS VP of Public Relations. “With his experience as a PR professional and journalist, Justin will be an asset to the speedway and should be able to hit the ground running as we prepare for our first NASCAR weekend of the year.”



As Media Relations Manager, Shaw will be responsible for writing press releases, updating LVMS.com, pitching stories to local and national media, staffing various LVMS events, assisting with event management responsibilities and providing media with assistance in covering events at the speedway.



He also will assist with social media duties, work Speedway Children’s Charities events, staff press conferences and speedway events and assist in day-to-day office operations.

LVMS PR