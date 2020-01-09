DIS to Host Two-Day ARCA Test Session for 57th Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire

09 Jan 2020
Speedway News
119 times
DIS to Host Two-Day ARCA Test Session for 57th Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire

On Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th, approximately 40 drivers from the ARCA Menards Series will conduct a two-day test session in preparation for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, part of February’s DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

 

Included among the ARCA teams drivers expected to test:

-       Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst

-       Ford Performance developmental driver Hailie Deegan

-       Venturini Motorsports’ Michael Self and Drew Dollar

-       DGR-Crosley’s Tanner Gray

 

 

Tickets for the 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 and other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Richmond Raceway Beefs Up Partnership with Virginia Beef Council LVMS hires Justin Shaw as Media Relations Manager »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline