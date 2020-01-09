DIS to Host Two-Day ARCA Test Session for 57th Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire

On Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th, approximately 40 drivers from the ARCA Menards Series will conduct a two-day test session in preparation for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, part of February’s DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.
Included among the ARCA teams drivers expected to test:
- Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst
- Ford Performance developmental driver Hailie Deegan
- Venturini Motorsports’ Michael Self and Drew Dollar
- DGR-Crosley’s Tanner Gray
Tickets for the 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 and other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.