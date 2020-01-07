Sonoma Raceway Launches High-Performance Driving Center

Sonoma Raceway is launching a new experiential automotive program that will allow drivers of all skill levels to enjoy the high-speed thrills of the premier wine country motorsports venue.

The Sears Point Racing Experience will offer high-performance driving courses, racing programs, safe driver training, corporate outings, manufacturer showcases, go-karting and more. Programs can utilize the raceway’s vehicle fleet or customers can test their own cars on the famed 2.52-mile road course.

The new venture, launched Jan. 1, builds upon instruction platforms and assets previously operated by the Simraceway Performance Driving Center. New programs, schedules and options will be rolled out in the coming months. All programs and gift cards previously purchased from Simraceway will be honored and executed by the Sears Point Racing Experience.

The new venture continues the facility’s 46-year history of hosting an on-site racing school. Since 1973, the raceway has been home to four different top-tier performance driving/racing schools beginning with the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving (1973-1990), Skip Barber Racing School (1990-1995), Jim Russell Racing Drivers School (1995-2006) and Simraceway Performance Driving Center (2006-2019).

“The hands-on automotive experience has always been the core of our day-to-day business and the demand for these activities has grown dramatically over the last decade,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are very excited to launch this new venture and to further integrate these behind-the-wheel opportunities with our existing menu of customer experiences.”

The Racing Experience will operate from the existing 18,000-square foot facility adjacent to Turn 1 of the 12-turn road course; karting operations will also continue at the ¾-mile Sonoma Raceway Karting Center.

The raceway will host a formal grand-opening for the Sears Point Racing Experience at a later date. For more information on available programs and opportunities, visit www.searspointracing.com or call 800-733-0345. The Sears Point Racing Experience is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @racesearspoint.

Sonoma Raceway PR