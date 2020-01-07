Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Driver Meeting News

The 2020 racing season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) is arguably the most anticipated season of racing in Nashville, Tennessee in recent years. On Sunday, January 5th, new Speedway Management held a driver information meeting in The Fairgrounds Nashville’s newly constructed Expo Building, that drew upwards of 300 guests.

Four organizers addressed the room, Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, Randy Dyce of D&D Events, Scott Menlen, General Manager of NFS, and Laura Womack, Executive Director of The Fairgrounds Nashville. Among the topics discussed included, the bright future for the Speedway, scheduling, technical rules, points, registration and much more.

It was formally announced that the 63rd Season Opener for asphalt racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be Saturday, April 18, 2020. Special events include the ARCA Menards Series, USAC Silver Crown Series and Late Model Special on May 2nd and 3rd. On Saturday, July 18th NFS is proud to host the eighth running of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros. The famed All-American weekend is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, October 30th through November 1st. Local classes will be part of the Masters of the Pros event, the All-American weekend, as well as standalone local events to be announced soon.

As expected for any driver meeting, rules were a main topic of conversation. The Pro Late Model division will adopt the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour rules package for the 2020 race season. On the quarter mile, Speedway Officials informed race teams of their intent to align the Pure Stock and Front Runner rules as commonly as possible with neighboring speedways.

Driver registration, pit stall reservations and more important documents are slated to be released by February, as the speedway management team works diligently this month.

A new website for NFS is in the final stages of construction and has limited information available now at www. nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing. News, information, questions and suggestions can be directed to the NFS official Facebook page, ‘Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’.

Track Enterprises PR