Zack Novak & Jimmy Mullis to Drive for Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco in 2020 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series

Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco signs Zack Novak and re-signs Jimmy Mullis to compete in the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series (NiWCS). Novak, winner of the 2019 NiWCS, and Mullis, fifth place in the 2019 NiWCS, will be driving the iconic No. 46 and No. 90 Toyota Camrys for Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco.

“We welcome 2019 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series champion Zack Novak and welcome back Jimmy Mullis to Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco. With Novak and Mullis, we now have the most talented team in the history of our eSports program,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we enter our third season as the only track competing in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series, we look forward to competing against the best iRacing teams in the sport again this season. Thanks to our valued partners Sunoco and Sim Seats for supporting our involvement in competitive gaming and connecting with a new generation of fans.”

Sunoco, the official fuel of NASCAR since 2004 and the exclusive provider for all three national racing series in the sport, returns as the naming rights sponsor for Richmond Raceway eSports for the second consecutive year. More details about the partnership renewal will be announced in the near future.

Richmond-based Sim Seats will also return for their third year of sponsorship with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco.

Novak joins Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco after winning the 2019 NiWCS championship competing for Roush Fenway Racing eSports. In three seasons competing in the NiWCS, Novak has six wins and 17 top 5’s with 816 laps led. Novak also won the 2018 eNASCAR Ignite Series for racers 17 & under.

Novak will drive the No. 90 Sunoco/Sim Seats Toyota Camry in honor of Richmond native and long-time NASCAR team owner, Junie Donlavey. The No. 90 team led by Donlavey represented NASCAR in the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mans and won its only Cup victory with Jody Ridley at Dover International Speedway in 1981. In 2019, Malik Ray drove the No. 90 Sunoco/Sim Seats Toyota Camry for Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco.

“I love the support Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco has for their drivers as they continue to set the standard in the eNASCAR iRacing World Championship Series,” said Novak. “I look forward to working with the Richmond team along with my best friend and now teammate, Jimmy Mullis, as we compete together for the championship.”

Mullis returns for his third year with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco. In three seasons competing in the NiWCS, Mullis has two wins, ten top 5’s, and 24 top 10’s with 115 laps led. He finished fifth in 2019, 11th in 2018, and 18th in 2017. This will be Mullis’s seventh year participating in sim racing.

Mullis will continue to drive the No. 46 Toyota Camry, which is symbolic of the year Richmond Raceway was founded and held its first race in 1946.

“Being back for my third year with Richmond Raceway eSports Fueled by Sunoco feels awesome, and it makes me hungry to get the results I know our group deserves,” said Mullis. “I feel like the chemistry we’ve had is phenomenal, and I look forward to racing with Zack (Novak) for the best season yet.”

The NiWCS showcases 40 of the world’s best sim racers with all drivers competing for professional teams. New teams Denny Hamlin Racing, Kyle Larson Racing eSports, and William Byron eSports join existing eNASCAR teams Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Wood Brothers Racing, Stewart-Haas eSports, and more to field cars in the series. NiWCS is NASCAR’s only officially sanctioned eSports racing series, and will be celebrating its 11th season in 2020.

More details on the 2020 NiWCS, including the championship schedule and how to watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information on iRacing, visit iracing.com.

To learn more about Richmond Raceway eSports, visit richmondraceway.com/eSports.

