TMS releases 2020 event schedule

With the green flag waving over a new decade and the twenty-fourth year of racing at Texas Motor Speedway, the multi-faceted motorsports venue releases its schedule for 2020.

The calendar is built around the track's three customary major race weekends, with one helpful change for the race fan built in.

March 26-29 features the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend; June 4-6 brings the NTT IndyCar Series into No Limits, Texas, for the Texas Indy 600 doubleheader with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series; and from October 23-25 the Texas 500 NASCAR playoffs/ASCS tripleheader makes its move out of deer hunting season for the first time since it was added to the schedule in 2005.

This is the second straight year the spring weekend has featured a NASCAR tripleheader with the transition of the Vankor 350 Gander Trucks race from the fall to the spring last year. The weekend starts with that race, Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. (CT). Saturday, March 28 at Noon (CT) is the My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and the weekend wraps up with the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Sunday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. (CT).

June brings the return of INDYCAR and "America's Original Nighttime INDYCAR Race" to Texas Motor Speedway. The doubleheader kicks off under the summer lights with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Speedycash.com 400 at 8:00 p.m. (CT), and it culminates the next night at 7:45 p.m. (CT) with the NTT IndyCar Series Texas Indy 600.

The NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend made its home the same week as the start of deer hunting season in Texas for its first 15 years, but now it takes the green flag a week earlier, freeing even more fans to take in Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals ASCS races on October 23 and 24, the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, October 24, and finally the Texas 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at 2:00 p.m. (CT) Sunday, October 25.

Race season truly kicks off at the 1.5-mile oval February 15-16 as the track hosts its annual Daytona 500 watch party. Fans can camp out for two days, taking in NASCAR's season-opening races on the largest HDTV in the world, Big Hoss TV.

For local gear heads, 2020 welcomes the twelfth season of Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags. The "run-what-you-brung" amateur drag racing series will be contested across multiple classes every Friday night from June 19-July 24.

May 15-17 brings a first-of-its-kind event into the heart of No Limits, Texas. The Ducks Unlimited Expo plans to utilize the expansive facility's 1,500 acres to set up 13 different interactive villages, offering demonstrations and hands-on opportunities to those with an interest in the outdoors, conservation, and more.

Other traditional events include the Goodguys Lone Star Nationals car shows in March and September, the C10 Nationals in May, the Pate swap meet in April/May and Southwest swap meet in September, and American Flat Track's Texas Half-Mile in May on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.