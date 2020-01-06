AMS making concourse upgrades for NASCAR weekend

NASCAR fans will enjoy improvements to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s concourse during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 13-15.

The upgrades represent the 11th and 12th enhancements to come from the Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative:

#11: HD Televisions

The Speedway is installing 40 high-definition televisions under its grandstands, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the racing while on the concourse.

The new TVs will be bigger and have a clearer image than the older models they’re replacing. The new TVs will also be more plentiful as AMS is increasing the number of screens on its concourse with the new installations.

#12: Snack rails & chargers

Race fans have asked for more places to enjoy a snack within the concourse, and the Speedway has listened. AMS is adding more snack rails for 2020; on top of providing more places to stop and eat, the new snack rails will also double as charging stations for electronic devices.

With this pair of enhancements fans will be able to more comfortably refresh themselves, recharge their phones so they can share the fun of race weekend on social media, and follow the race in crystal-clear high-definition before heading back to their seats.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

