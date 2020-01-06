Spring into Savings! Tickets On-Sale Now for Talladega Superspeedway’s Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-26

Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are officially on-sale today. And, in addition to the triple dose of action-packed racing, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all-new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience which debuted to raving reviews this past October.

Fans can save on numerous ticket options with advance-priced tickets for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 26, as well as the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, April 25. The jam-packed weekend kicks off on Friday, April 24, with practice sessions for both events, along with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race.

For a limited time, these special, economical pricing options that offer huge savings are available by calling the track’s ticket office at 855-518-RACE (7223). There are also incredible 2-day ticket packages for Saturday and Sunday.

Kids 12 and younger gain FREE admission for the MoneyLion 300 and receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats for the GEICO 500, starting as low as $10. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and 2019 GEICO 500 victor Chase Elliott will try his hand at back-to-back victories.

With a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event, fans can reserve their pass and be a part the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which delivers extraordinary, “locker-room” access where they can be under the same roof that houses the NASCAR Cup Series race cars, teams and drivers as they prep their machines throughout race weekend. Admissions for adults for Sunday in the Talladega Garage Experience are just $89 ($95 race week) in advance. There are also special advance-priced offers for children 12 and under ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend and 2-day package options are available as well.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will also be treated to incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions. It puts an exclamation point on the family/fan friendly experience that also includes FREE Wi-Fi, access to the massive BIG BILL’S social club, Kids Zone, Game Zone, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas such as the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and the Clyde May’s Courtyard, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race. Fans with a pass will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line.

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket for the GEICO 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Talladega and Eastaboga Blvds. The artist will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options for the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience simply visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR