WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2020 Season Schedule Released with Ticket Sales Information

Seven events are on the schedule at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for 2020:



May 1-3, 2020 – Trans Am SpeedFest

July 10-12, 2020 – MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest at Monterey*

July 23-26, 2020 – Ferrari Challenge & Corse Clienti F1

August 8-9, 2020 – Monterey Pre-Reunion

August 13-16, 2020 – Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

September 11-13, 2020 – IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship

September 18-20, 2020 – IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey



Ticket renewals will be sent out January 8, and the first day of ticket sales to the public will be February 12, 2020. Click here for more details on our website, weathertechraceway.com. Children 15 and under are admitted free to all events when accompanied by a ticketholder. *Please note that MotoAmerica SpeedFest is an independently promoted event, and tickets are available through their website MotoAmerica.com.



The WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Season Pass will be offered again this year, allowing motorsports enthusiasts to enjoy all major events on the schedule, including MotoAmerica SpeedFest, with general admission parking at one discounted price. Each Season Ticket provides admission and entry to the paddock so fans can get up close to the competing cars, bikes, drivers and riders. A value of over $600, the 2020 Season Pass is available to all for only $399. Monterey County residents save even further with 2020 Season passes offered for a preferred price of $299.



The Family Friendly Pass is a new addition this year that includes four passes for admission and paddock access and one preferred parking pass (location depending on event) all for just $800 for Monterey County Residents and $1,000 for non-residents.



Both 2020 Season Passes will include admission to all events, including MotoAmerica Suberbike SpeedFest.



Seven thrilling events featuring racing machines on two and four wheels ranging from vintage to cutting-edge make up the incredible racing season that will take place on the legendary 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Furthermore, fan experience is enhanced through open grandstand seating areas as well as the range of vendors and fan activities in the Hagerty Marketplace.



Tickets, camping and VIP hospitality for individual events will be available on February 12 by visiting WeatherTechRaceway.com or calling 831-242-8200.