Three-Time Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Champion Christian Fittipaldi To Serve as Grand Marshal for 2020 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

Three-time Rolex 24 At DAYTONA champion Christian Fittipaldi will serve as Grand Marshal for the 58th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA on Jan. 25-26 at Daytona International Speedway, Track President Chip Wile announced. Fittipaldi will deliver the command “Drivers, start your engines” to kick off North America’s most prestigious sports car race and the season-opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Rolex 24 showcases an international field of drivers in high-speed sports cars racing around the twists and turns of Daytona International Speedway’s legendary 3.56-mile road course. Rolex’s association with this twice-around-the-clock challenge dates back to 1992, when the Swiss watch brand became its Title Sponsor, as part of its long-standing partnership of promoting excellence in motor sport.

“I was quite surprised and extremely honored to be invited to take on the Grand Marshal duties at this year’s Rolex 24,” Fittipaldi said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. I think it’s really cool to have this opportunity so quickly after I stopped racing.”

Over his nearly four decades of racing, Fittipaldi, a native of Brazil, competed in many forms of motorsports including NASCAR, open wheel and sports car. He retired from competition following the 2019 Rolex 24 with 12 IMSA victories, two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship titles and four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup titles.

At Daytona International Speedway, Fittipaldi claimed three Rolex 24 overall victories (2004, 2014 and 2018) as well as two runner-up finishes.

“With his successes on the track and his magnetic personality off the track, Christian has attracted legions of fans during his storied career,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “He has enjoyed many of his biggest triumphs right here at Daytona International Speedway and we’re honored to have him preside as the Grand Marshal and deliver the starting command for the Rolex 24.”

