Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Local Driver Meeting Set For Sunday

Officials from Track Enterprises and D & D Events Management have announced that a driver information meeting for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway local classes will be held this Sunday, January 5 at 1:00 PM.

At the meeting, plans for the 2020 season will be discussed for the regular divisions at the track. Rules, as well as the tentative schedule, will be among the topics. All divisions are welcome to attend.

The meeting will be held at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo 1 Building, one of the new structures that has been built outside of turn three.

For more information or any questions, feel free to contact Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.

Track Enterprises PR