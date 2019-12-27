Kingsport Speedway Releases 2020 Schedule

Kingsport Speedway released their 2020 schedule of events today.

26 racing events will take place between mid-March through the end of September.

“We’re so excited for the 2020 season,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager and promoter of Kingsport Speedway. “We have a really strong schedule of events put together for everyone around the Tri-Cities.”

The first green flag of the season waves on Saturday, March 21, followed by a second Saturday race on March 28. April 10 will see the first Friday night race of the year.

Numerous special events highlight the season’s schedule – including Racers’ Reunion Night on June 12, the annual WQUT Fourth of July event on July 3 and the return of the Tour of Destruction (date for the Tour of Destruction event is to be announced). The Southeast Super Truck Series make their standard two stops at “The Concrete Jungle” in 2020 – July 11 and September 26.

“As always, our schedule is packed with a lot of racing action through the spring and summer,” added Tunnell. “We’re also very excited to have the Tour of Destruction returning to the speedway for the first time since 2014.”

Weekly racing events will feature action in the Late Model Stock Car, Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions.

2020 will also see the reopening of the Kingsport Miniway, the go-kart track located on the Kingsport Speedway property. The go-kart track is currently undergoing facility upgrades and will host kart rentals and sanctioned racing events. More information on the Kingsport Miniway will be released soon.

“The reopening of the Kingsport Miniway has been highly anticipated,” said Tunnell. “We’ll be hosting go-kart rentals for everyone to come and have fun, as well as racing events.”

The true kickoff to the 2020 season will take place at The Mall at Johnson City on Saturday, February 15 with the annual season preview Kingsport Speedway Mall Show. More details on the mall show will be released as the event nears.

For more information on everything happening at Kingsport Speedway, stay tuned to kingsportspeedway.com.

Kingsport Speedway 2020 Tentative Schedule

February 15 – Kingsport Speedway Mall Show at The Mall at Johnson City

February 29 – Open Practice – 12-5 PM

March 7 – Open Practice – 12-5 PM

March 14 – Open Practice – 12-5 PM

March 19 – Open Practice – 3 PM-dark

March 20 – Open Practice – 3 PM-dark

March 21 – Season Opener

March 27 – Open Practice

March 28 – 2nd Race

April 3 – Off (NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway)

April 10 – 1st Friday Night Event – Twin Late Model Stock Car/Kids Power Wheels Race

April 17 – Weekly Racing Event

April 24 – Weekly Racing Event – Twin Pure Street

May 1 – Weekly Racing Event

May 8 – Tony Ward & Roger Neece Memorial – Twin Sportsman

May 15 – Super Cup Stock Car Series (Late Model Stock Car off; other divisions racing)

May 22 – Mopar Night – Twin Pure 4

May 29 – Off (Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway)

June 5 – Weekly Racing Event – Twin Mod 4

June 12 – Racers’ Reunion

June 19 – Weekly Racing Event

June 26 – Weekly Racing Event

July 3 – WQUT Fourth of July Race – Fireworks

July 11 – Southeast Super Truck Series

July 17 – Weekly Racing Event

July 24 – Weekly Racing Event

July 31 – Weekly Racing Event

August 7 – Weekly Racing Event

August 14 – Weekly Racing Event

August 21 – Weekly Racing Event

August 28 – Weekly Racing Event

September 4 – Weekly Racing Event

September 11 – Championship Night

September 26 – Southeast Super Truck Series

*TBA Date – Tour of Destruction

KPS PR