Statement from Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell on Passing of Junior Johnson

21 Dec 2019
Speedway News
Junior Johnson was not only an inaugural member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I considered him a member of my family. Junior and my late grandfather H. Clay Earles were best friends and Junior and I remained in close contact for many years. Junior enjoyed so much success at Martinsville Speedway and I’m saddened by this huge loss for everyone associated with NASCAR. On behalf of the staff at Martinsville Speedway and my entire family, I want to offer my condolences to the Johnson family.”

Martinsville Speedway PR

Speedway Digest Staff

